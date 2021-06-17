A year ago today, in pictures: Rayshard Brooks news conference and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, golfers observed a moment of silence to pay their respects to the memory of George Floyd during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Bill Johnson, chief executive officer and president of PG&E Corp., entered guilty pleas during a hearing in Butte County Superior Court on behalf of the company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a fire that was blamed on the company's crumbling electrical grid and wiped out the town of Paradise in November of 2018. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 retail shops reopened in Brazil's biggest city after a two-month coronavirus pandemic shutdown aimed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.