A year ago today, in pictures: Republican National Convention and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 protests continued in in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 climate activist Greta Thunberg met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March 2019, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 demonstrators burned tires to protest the postponement of the upcoming presidential election in El Alto, Bolivia. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly rejected demands to step down and bristled at the idea of talks with the opposition, denouncing the coordination council as a "an attempt to seize power" in the country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, as Hindus prepared to celebrate the groundbreaking of a long-awaited temple at a disputed ground in northern India, Muslims said they had no firm plans yet to build a new mosque at an alternative site they were granted to replace the one torn down by Hindu hard-liners decades ago. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.