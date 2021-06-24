A year ago today, in pictures: Russia WWII Victory Day and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with French President Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street in London to celebrate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's "Appel" to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during WWII. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 police closed the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 President Donald Trump toured a section of the border wall in San Luis, Arizona. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.