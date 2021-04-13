A year ago today, in pictures: Severe weather and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 China's National Health Commission reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases, most of which it said were imported infections in recent arrivals from abroad and two "native" cases in the southern province of Guangdong. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 the Mexico City government sent out teams to help the home-bound and the homeless during the shutdown that was declared to combat the new coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a complete lockdown over the Passover feast to control the country's coronavirus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expected to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long holiday. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.