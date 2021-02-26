A year ago today, in pictures: Spring baseball and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, a 43-year-old German man shot and killed several people at different locations in a Frankfurt suburb in attacks that appeared to have been motivated by far-right beliefs. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 local authorities declared a 24-hour strike on two eastern Greek islands to protest government plans to build new migrant detention camps there. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 thousands of pro-choice activists demonstrated in favor of decriminalizing abortion outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, President Donald Trump offered floral respects at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 a rapid spike in coronavirus infections prompted Italian authorities in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions to close schools, businesses and restaurants and to cancel sporting events and Masses. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.