A year ago today, in pictures: Tropical weather and more moments you may remember
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also on this day in 2020 President Donald Trump participated in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., after being briefed on wildfires. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 a huge fire broke out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by the previous month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Japan's Yoshihide Suga was formally elected as new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Shinzo Abe. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 people began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 official campaigning to choose outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor to lead his ruling party kicked off, with his longtime right-hand man and top government spokesman then seen as a top candidate. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.