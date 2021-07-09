A year ago today, in pictures: Utah Police Shooting and more moments you may remember

Also on this day in 2020 funeral services in Cochabamba were overwhelmed and bodies were piling up, waiting for cremation or burial, as new coronavirus cases rapidly multiplied in one of the epicenters of the pandemic in Bolivia. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan moved northeast, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 farmers from the group Save British Farming drove tractors across Westminster Bridge in London, in a protest against cheaply produced lower standard food being imported from the U.S. after Brexit that would undercut them. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.