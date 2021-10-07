A year ago today, in pictures: Vice presidential debate and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, large crowds of people gathered in the center of Kyrgyzstan's capital to protest against the results of a parliamentary election, early results of which gave the majority of seats to two parties with ties to the ruling elites amid allegations of vote buying.
Also on this day in 2020 authorities in Sri Lanka widened a curfew and warned of legal action against those evading treatment for COVID-19 after reporting an escalating cluster centered around a garment factory in the capital's suburbs.
Also on this day in 2020 European Union leaders arrived for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels to address foreign affairs issues ranging from Belarus to Turkey and tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
Also on this day in 2020 the UK reached "a perilous turning point", according to Boris Johnson as he set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England.