A year ago today, in pictures: Virus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei delivered his emergency economic relief plan, spurred by the coronavirus crisis. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 the Olympic flame from Greece arrived in Japan even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games was (then) in doubt with voices suggesting the games should be postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Indonesia's capital city announced a lockdown of all tourist destinations and entertainment as well as the closing all of its public schools for 14 days amid the global outbreak. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Mexico's capital shut down museums, bars, gyms, churches, and other non-essential businesses, in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly 7 million people. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.