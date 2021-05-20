A year ago today, in pictures: Virus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020 South Korean Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip urged vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the virus and called for education officials to double check preventive measures with students returning to school. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, the Food Bank for Catalonia, the region around Barcelona, Spain, said that food requests had increased by 30% in the two months Spain had been in lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restrictions as the country prepared for a new normal. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Mexican officials said that more than 100 medical personnel had died from the novel coronavirus, while thousands had been infected. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, street performers marched to Mexico City’s main square the Zocalo, protesting in front of the national palace against restrictions designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 barring them from working on the streets. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.