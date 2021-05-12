A year ago today, in pictures: Virus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, the Kenyan government sealed off the Eastleigh area of Nairobi and the Old Town area of the port city of Mombasa, with no movement permitted in or out for 15 days, due to "a surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases." See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, mosques in Bosnia reopened to believers who can attend three daytime prayers celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan as long as they observed social distancing rules and used protective equipment. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 bars, restaurants, cafes offering outdoor seating started to serve their first consumers since March 14, as the Czech Republic took a step to normalcy and eased restrictions adopted by the government to contain the coronavirus pandemic. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, South Korea's professional baseball league prepared to start its new season, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Paraguay authorized the reopening of some businesses under a plan coined "intelligent quarantine.” See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, job cuts escalated across the U.S. economy that remained all but shut down due to measures taken to halt the spread of the virus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.