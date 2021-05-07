A year ago today, in pictures: Virus outbreak and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Paraguay authorized the reopening of some businesses under a plan coined "intelligent quarantine.” See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, South Korea's professional baseball league prepared to start its new season, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, street performers marched to Mexico City’s main square the Zocalo, protesting in front of the national palace against restrictions designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 barring them from working on the streets. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, mosques in Bosnia reopened to believers who can attend three daytime prayers celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan as long as they observed social distancing rules and used protective equipment. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, job cuts escalated across the U.S. economy that remained all but shut down due to measures taken to halt the spread of the virus. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, anti-government protesters in Beirut, Lebanon, set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers, who responded with tear gas and batons in clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid the then-weeks-long virus lockdown. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.