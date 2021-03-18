A year ago today, in pictures: Virus outbreak around the world and more moments you may remember
Also on this day in 2020, Major League Baseball suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak and announced it was delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Indonesia's capital city announced a lockdown of all tourist destinations and entertainment as well as the closing all of its public schools for 14 days amid the global outbreak. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, Japan's lower house of parliament endorsed legislation that would allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency in handling the coronavirus outbreak. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly 7 million people. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, U.S.-backed Venezuelan political leader Juan Guaido called for a march in Caracas, Venezuela, aimed at retaking the National Assembly legislative building, which opposition lawmakers had been blocked from entering. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.