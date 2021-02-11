A year ago today, in pictures: Westminster Dog Show and more moments you may remember

Also on this day in 2020 deaths from a then-new virus rose to 490 in mainland China while new cases in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 Donald Trump held up a newspaper with the headline "Trump acquitted" during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 a soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020 India banned the export of all varieties of respiratory masks due to the viral outbreak that began in China which, at that point, had infected more than 14,550 people globally. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, China reported the number of infections from a new virus had surpassed 20,000, and President Xi Jinping said "we have launched a people's war of prevention of the epidemic." See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.
Also on this day in 2020, clashes broke out between Lebanese protesters and security forces near the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new Cabinet was scheduled to submit its policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence. See more top news photos as selected by the Associated Press.