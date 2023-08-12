125 Years Ago

Brother-in-Law of Dewey arrives in town: Gen. William H. Winder, the brother-in-law of Admiral George Dewey, the hero of Manila, arrived in Sioux City. Winder shared stories of when he and Dewey courted the sisters that would become their wives. Winder’s son William is serving in Dewey’s fleet and through him Winder is able to describe Dewey’s character as a commander – a strict disciplinarian and very stern, but the men idolize him.

Gala Day in Sylvan Spots: Sioux City turned out a contribution of about 70 to the crowds at the picnic of Modern Woodmen at Smithland. The striking feature of the delegation was the forester team from Sundance camp, No. 184, comprised of 12 Woodmen and their chief, in the uniform of the camp and all carrying axes. Their appearance at the depot platform earned them an enthusiastic reception. Attendees enjoy the picnics of the Woodsman of America, two of which have been held at Smithland, which has proven to be an excellent place for such festivities.

100 Years Ago

South Sioux City Catholics to Hold Picnic: St. Michael’s Catholic Church of South Sioux City will hold the annual church picnic Wednesday on the grounds just east of Crystal Lake. The affair will start at 11 a.m. and will continue through the day, with addresses from Rev. T.J. McCarty of Cathedral of the Epiphany, and Miss Maxwell of New York. Ball teams from Homer, Jackson, and South Sioux City will play. The picnic is an annual gala event for northeast Nebraska and has been attended in previous years by 1,500 or more people.

Theater Fans to Miss C. S. Harris: Sioux City vaudeville fans this season will miss the smiling, courteous man who for five years directed the destinies of the Orpheum theater here as Carl S. “Sam” Harris has been promoted to a position in the executive office of the Orpheum circuit, and he has been succeeded by William J. Slattery, who has been the manager of the Majestic vaudeville house in Cedar Rapids for the past five years. During the five years Harris managed the Orpheum in Sioux City, a steady improvement was noticed in the quality of the bills offered.

50 Years Ago

Scouts Home from Jamboree: Boy Scouts of the Prairie Gold Area Council returned to Sioux City Friday evening after attending the 1973 National Boy Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park, Idaho. With 191 Boy Scouts, the Prairie Gold Area Council had one of the largest contingents at the Jamboree.

Vermeer Will Defend Gib Phillips Crown: Defending champion Bob Vermeer and 31 other top-flight golfers from Siouxland will lock horns today at Green Valley in the annual Gib Phillips Memorial Tournament. Vermeer will shoot for his fourth straight championship on Sioux City courses in the last two summers. Championship fighters will tee off from 9 to 9:52 a.m. and will play 27 holes.

25 Years Ago

Voters Pass Sales Tax: Woodbury County voters approved a measure Tuesday adding another penny to the county’s sales tax to fund school infrastructure with a 61 percent majority, according to unofficial results. The additional tax, which brings the county’s sales tax and services tax to 7 percent for most items, will be collected beginning Oct. 1 and will expire Sept. 30, 2008. The 10 school districts which lie at least partly in Woodbury County will share the revenues on a per-pupil basis. The tax is expected to raise nearly $12 annually with about 80 percent going to the Sioux City school district.

South Sioux City Riverfront Project Gets Boost: A riverfront re-naturalization project here got a $7,500 boost from the South Sioux City Community Foundation. The grant, from the local Walmart, will be used to plant trees, native grasses, and wildflowers along the river in Scenic Park. It will complement an $80,000 re-naturalization grant received last spring from the Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund. Work will likely begin this fall.