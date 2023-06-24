125 Years Ago

End of Soo Tournament: The fourth annual tournament of the Soo Gun club closed yesterday. Two days’ target breaking was enough for some of the visitors, and so the number of shooters was not as large as Wednesday. But all the fast ones were there, and the shooting was hard in every event. The regular events finished about 4:30 p.m., but several specials kept the traps going an hour longer.

This is Circus Day: Sells Bros’ and Forepaugh’s circus arrived in Sioux City this morning over the Milwaukee from Yankton, coming in three sections. All the trains were unloaded in Steuben St. from the main line, and the citizens of the area were disturbed this morning by the roars and barks of the animals in the menagerie. Yet nearly all the small boys in town were there, accompanied by the equally anxious men to watch the tents raise. This season will be the first appearance of the combined Adam Forepaugh and Sells Bros.’ aggregation, price of one admission providing twice the value.

100 Years Ago

Assistant City Attorney Must Prosecute Self For Breaking Law He Helped Draft: E. G. Smith, assistant city attorney, got a taste of his own medicine Friday. A month ago Smith aided in drawing up a city ordinance limiting the time of parking in the business section of the city during certain hours of the day, and on Friday he had the rather dubious honor of being the first person arrested for breaking the ordinance. Police Judge Carlos Goltz granted him a continuance until June 27, at which time Smith will face the peculiar situation of being called on to prosecute himself.

Bullet Ends Life of Man: Maintaining to the end he was accidentally wounded by a man named George Pyle, Jim Hartnett of South Sioux City, believed to have been shot in a gun brawl Friday morning, died at St. Vincent’s Hospital Saturday afternoon. Although his stories of where were widely divergent, Hartnett consistently stated he was accidentally shot. Police are investigating the case on the theory he was shot in a gun battle in a dope den on the south bottoms.

50 Years Ago

Children’s Theater Saturday, Sunday: The Sioux City Children’s Theater, sponsored by the Sioux City Community Theater, will present three programs next weekend with each program featuring two plays, a puppet play, and individual readings. The program will be given at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 1. Plays will include “The King Who Couldn’t Be Fooled” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and the puppet plays will feature “Jack the Giant Killer,” “Visit to Earth,” and “Musicians of Bremen.”

‘All Wet’ Show Opens: The Second Annual All Wet Invitational exhibit opened Saturday at the Sioux City Art Center and will continue through July. It features recent works of 14 regional artists to demonstrate the range of possibilities in “wet” mediums such as watercolors. Artists represented in the exhibit include James Goff of Sioux City; Nick Chiburis, Marcia Ehrenhard, William Evans, Peter Hill, and Chad Keel of Nebraska; Shirley Eliason Haupt, Dwight Kirsch, Richard Leet, Elizabeth Miller, Jack Olds, Arthur Rosenbaum, and Naomi Kark Schedl of Iowa; and Wick Knaus of South Dakota. The exhibit will go on a tour for two years after closing in Sioux City.

25 Years Ago

Final Mass Ends 91-Year Tenure of St. Francis: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church ceased to exist as a parish Tuesday night as celebrants and about 100 worshippers recessed from the sanctuary after the final Mass for the 91-year-old congregation. The parish was founded in 1907 to serve Polish immigrants, and it was dissolved as part of a long-range restructuring plan for the Diocese of Sioux City known as Ministry 2000: Our Baptismal Call. St. Casimir, a church founded by Lithuanian immigrants in 1915, will have its final service tonight.

Ponca Rodeo Will Mark 30th Event: The Ponca Rodeo Association will celebrate with its 30th annual rodeo Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. Three men – Elmer Kamrath, Bob Kastning, and Jim Lamprecht – have been on the rodeo’s board of directors all 30 years. Chris Bostwick, the manager of the rodeo, says this year’s rodeo will be dedicated to Clyde Bostwick, a longtime board member who died unexpectedly recently. Chris Bostwick also promises exciting in-between acts for the rodeo, including Vince Bruce from England.