125 Years Ago

Bedenfield Almost Caught: With his home at Pleasant Hill, Mo., guarded by officers and Sergeant “Dick” Richard of the Sioux City police force flying over the rails to take him in, “Elijah Bedenfield,” the smoothest of three gold brick swindlers who recently operated in Sioux City, jumped out of a back window, mounted a horse, and galloped away from the guards, presumably to join his comrade in crime J.C. Brown, who escaped ten weeks ago. The police have worked untiringly on the case since Mott and Brown were arrested, and it took extensive research to finally located Bedenfield at Pleasant Hill.

Riverside Boat Club Won: The Riverside Boat Club vanquished the Sioux City Boat Club again at bowling last evening, and the treasured banner will hang for another year over the alley of the Riverside club. The contest was close, though it took only four sets to decide the championship. The Sioux City team won the first, and the Riverside team took the next three sets. Average scores for both teams were the same, and the total scores for the teams was by a difference of a mere 10 points.

100 Years Ago

Destroy Huge Liquor Stock: There were mourners aplenty – mourners so thirsty that their tongues and throats seemed like miniature Saharas – present when police emptied 322 gallons of whiskey, 12 gallons of wine, 15 gallons of alcohol, and 40 quarts of beer into the city sewers near the police station. The “moonshine” liquor, destroyed under the direction of acting Chief of Police James O’Keefe, was said to be the largest quantity of liquor that has been dumped into the gutters at one time in the past three years. Most of the destroyed liquor had been seized during the raids following the appointment of the “sponge” squad by the acting chief. The stills seized have been kept as evidence against the operators.

Packer Catcher Produces in Seventh After Palmer Is Walked: With two on base in the seventh inning and Eddie Palmer coming to bat, Manager Luderus ordered Yde to pass the Sioux City manager and Snyder, who followed him, hit a scorching single, too hot for McNally to handle, and two runs were scored. Smith, Packer third sacker, knocked a double into left field to score Palmer, and the Packers won by a 3 to 1 count. That one inning cost the league leaders the victory, as up to that point Yde had pitched shutout ball, holding the Packers to three scattered blows while he mates had secured a run in their half of the first inning.

50 Years Ago

City to Get Huge New Bean Plant: Plans for a multi-million soybean processing plant in the Port Neal industrial area were formally announced Saturday afternoon by executives of Farmland Industries, Inc., of Kansas City, Mo., with construction to begin immediately. The announcement of the plant was made to a gathering of Farmland agents and representatives from the four-state area at the Marina Inn in South Sioux City. The soybean processing plant will be constructed by W. A. Klinger Co. on a 75-acre portion of 147 acres owned by Farmland Industries. The plant will have a 4.5 million bushel storage capacity with transport service by rail, truck, and barge. Construction is expected to be completed by September 1974.

‘Need to Anticipate National Requirements,’ Says Culver: U.S. Rep. John C. Culver, who has represented Iowa’s 2nd District for 10 years and announced Friday his candidacy for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Harold E. Hughes, was in Sioux City as part of a two-day campaign swing through Iowa. On Saturday he describe the need to anticipate national requirements and give more thought to determining the kind of future desired and what steps must be taken to achieve it.

25 Years Ago

Perry Creek Project Closes Seventh Street: Tuesday was “C” day for West Seventh Street in downtown Sioux City as the section of the street was officially closed for one year as part of the Perry Creek flood control project. Lessard Contracting Inc. is building a new West Seventh Street bridge between Perry and Water Streets. City officials say it will make the area much easier to navigate. In the meantime, motorists and businesses will have to deal with the hassle of congested traffic and limited street parking.

Sioux City’s Neff Earns Northern Honor: The Explorers’ veteran outfielder Marty Neff was honored Tuesday as a member of the Northern League’s post-season All-Star team, sponsored by Daktronics, Inc. Finishing in the top 10 in most offensive categories, Neff led Northern League hitters in doubles and extra-base hits while also ranking third in runs batted in, sixth in batting, and eighth in home runs.