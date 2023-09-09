125 Years Ago

Quick Defends His Plank: J. H. Quick returned from the state democratic convention at Marshalltown and declared it was harmonious and that a winning ticket was nominated. He had a great deal to say about the plank in the platform accredited to him, which has drawn criticism in its proposed change to the amendment process listed in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution. Quick strongly defends his plank despite the criticism against it.

Women Bicyclers Enthusiastic: Over 100 women and girl bicycle riders of Sioux City assembled last night in the dining room of the Garretson hotel to meet Howard S. Baker, chairman in charge of Bicycle day of the Carnival, and Mrs. C. K. Williams, who will be in charge of the women’s division.

100 Years Ago

Eclipse to be Visible Here: Sioux City star gazers, with the aid of a smoked glass, may witness a partial eclipse of the sun here tomorrow afternoon. The obscuration of the sun’s disk will be from about 2:09 to 3:18 p.m., and about 60 percent of the sun surface will be hidden in this latitude. Eclipses of the sun are great interest to astronomers, as total eclipses afford unusual opportunities to study sun’s phenomena.

Boom Baxter as Supervisor: W. G. Baxter of Climbing Hill, assistant to late member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors H. E. Brown, was the unanimous choice of more than 150 residents of District No. 5 to succeed Brown at a mass meeting held Friday evening at Luton, Iowa. The action followed a secret ballot for a man to be recommended for the place left vacant by Brown’s death last week. When the result was announced, it was moved that the choice be given unanimously to Baxter, and the motion passed.

50 Years Ago

Park Program Up to Voters Tuesday: City officials are hoping for a favorable decision from Sioux City voters Tuesday on a special property tax levy to help renovate the city’s park system and finance two new swimming pools. The Woodbury County Tax Research Conference is the latest organization to announce its support of the special levy and called the proposal preferred method for “pay-as-you-go” financing of needed park improvements instead of having to go through bonds which would increase the total cost of improvements by 50 percent.

International Acclaim for Westmar Chorale: The 1973 tour of Europe by the Westmar Chorale is finished, but impressive reviews from the tour still are adding to the chorale’s international acclaim. The Chorale is conducted by Frank N. Summerside, and this year toured Germany again and added The Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden to their concert itinerary. Comments from Sweden, the Netherlands, and Norway praise the Chorale’s precision, joy and beautiful music.

25 Years Ago

‘Space Between’ Weavings Taken From Artist’s Vehicle: Lincoln artist Wendy Weiss was the subject of a Sioux City art heist Sunday night or early Monday. Thieves broke into her Suburban, parked at Riverboat Inn, and stole the expensive silk weavings that make up “The Space Between,” a fabric “environment” work that had filled the Sioux City Art Center atrium since mid-July. Weiss had come during ArtSplash to take down the work, carefully packing it into large canvas bags. The exhibit does have an insured value, but Weiss would like it back as it took her two years to create. She is offering a substantial reward for the return of the silk weavings intact.

Sheriff Praises Residents For Aid to Attacked Deputy: Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman praised some Ida Grove residents Tuesday for helping save a deputy from critical injuries. A routine traffic stop Friday night became a physical altercation when the two teenagers ended up jumping the deputy, who was punched and kicked. Some adults happened to be out on porches saw what was happening and came to the officer’s aid. The other adults were able to calm the teenagers down, and the deputy was able to get into his squad car to radio for assistance.