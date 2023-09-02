125 Years Ago

Not Furloughed This Week: The dispatch to the Journal from Des Moines saying the Sioux City soldier boys may be home this week caused quite a flutter of excitement among their Sioux City relatives. F.C. Hills, who just returned from Camp McKinley in Des Moines, says it may be possible for them to get home in that time, and that some may come, but Hills’ understanding is that the payrolls have to be made out and the men paid before they could take their furlough, and that may not be done this week. Hills’s son, Adjt. Fred Hills, is at the camp in Des Moines that Hills visited.

Talk of Old Times: The 17th annual reunion of the Old Settlers’ and Pioneers’ association was held yesterday at Clinton Park, Dakota City. By 10 a.m. there was a great crowd gathered with cordial greetings, warm handshaking, and happy faces to be seen everywhere. The reunion was attended by an unusual number of young people, and one old person said he was glad to call himself one of those who prepared the way for the children who could live and enjoy life in the fullest sense of the word. The program was opened by Reed’s military band, followed by a prayer by Chaplain H. J. Hopeman, and a short address from president A. H. Baker welcoming the visitors.

100 Years Ago

Eight Persons Jailed in Raid: Eight persons were arrested when the police raiding squad visited 1001 ½ Fourth Street Saturday evening. They seized a small quantity of ‘moonshine’ and eight quarts of beer. Mrs. Laura Stab, alleged proprietress of the place, was charged with keeping a disorderly house, and charges of frequenting a disorderly house were filed against the seven men found in the place: Arthur Dahl, Hans Johnson, Elmer Carlson, Otto Shannon, Mike Connelly, Charles Calhoun, and M.P. Moore. The raid was conducted by Patrolman B. Luke, Charles Cob, William Rogers, and E.C. Gibson.

Still raid 1920 Liquor raid by the Sioux City Police Department c1920

Grand Jury to Probe 150 Cases: Nearly 150 cases are slated to be investigated by the grand jury for the September term of district court, which will begin its sessions Tuesday. The list is unusually high due to cases accumulating since the grand jury was last in session in May. A large amount of the jury’s work will be probing of assault, robbery, larceny and liquor cases.

50 Years Ago

Iowans Visit Alabama, Give Beef to Wallace: Ninety-three members of the Sioux City County Cattle Feeders Association presented Alabama Gov. George Wallace with a cooler of Iowa corn-fed beef last week during a tour of the Montgomery farming area. In remarks to the visiting Iowans, Gov. Wallace cited the importance of agriculture, and after his remarks, he made Glenn Gregg of Hawarden, president of the Sioux City Cattle Feeders Association, an honorary lieutenant colonel aide-de-camp in the Alabama State Militia. Gregg returned the tribute with the corn-fed beef, which was also a belated birthday gift to the governor whose birthday was Aug. 25.

‘Pendulum of Fashion’ Is 16th Annual Benefit: “The Pendulum of Fashion is the theme of the 16th annual benefit style show presented by the Welcome Wagon Siouxcomers Club for the Woodbury County Chapter of the American Cancer Society on Sept. 13. Fashions will be provided by Williges and Weatherwax, with shoes by Walkers and hairstyles by Stewart’s School of Hairstyling and Cosmetology. Tickets may be obtained from the Cancer Society, participating stores, and ticket chairman Mrs. D.L. Brunger. Tickets cover the 6 p.m. cocktail party, 6:30 p.m. steak dinner, and the show itself at 8 p.m.

1973 - Pendulum of Fashion Two women involved in the pendulum of Fashion show, with fashions by Williges

25 Years Ago

Communications Panel Studies New Offer by Software Vendor: The Woodbury County Information and Communications Commission (WCICC) voted unanimously to proceed with purchase of HTE software now for use after the year 2000 conversion of the existing software system. The deal on the software was if the county purchased it now, they could get their money back for the county’s part of the software by July 1, 2000 if the software wasn’t working right or there were problems.

1998 - WCICC WCICC: Doug Bock (left) and John Popevis (right) working at the public service computers at WCICC

Foundation Donates Largest Gift Ever to Cancer Center: A foundation headed by Norman Waitt Jr. will donate up to $225,000 to the Siouxland Regional Cancer Center in the largest gift ever made to the cancer treatment facility. The Kind World Foundation presented a $125,000 challenge grant to buy a new piece of equipment and another $100,000 to help finance the center’s research programs. Sandy Ellis, Cancer Center Foundation board member, called it a spectacular challenge grant. For every dollar they raise during the next 18 months, the Kind World Foundation will match it up to $125,000.

1998 - Cancer Center Karen Formeris 1998 - Karen Formeris, executive director of the Siouxland Regional Cancer Center