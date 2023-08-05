125 Years Ago

Garretson Chosen: A. S. Garretson of Sioux City is the fusion nominee of the democratic and populist parties for the office of congressman from the Eleventh Congressional District of Iowa. He received the full vote of every county after the informal ballet. Previous to Garretson’s nomination by the Democrats, the populists informally indorsed him and has the Democratic Convention to nominate him. After the democrats acted the populists formally indorsed the nomination.

Looking for a Murderer: Sheriff T. J. Hudson of Clinton, Iowa, offers on behalf of several interested parties a reward of $1,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction, of the men who shot and killed Frank Beard at DeWitt, Iowa, late in the evening of July 26, 1898. The case has attracted the particular interest of the members of the local police force as it was thought the murderers traveled west from DeWitt, and they are supposed to be in the vicinity of Sioux City.

100 Years Ago

Prayers of Sorrow Here: Ministers of prominent churches in Sioux City will offer prayers of sorrow for the late President Harding, and sympathy will be expressed for Mrs. Harding, in their Sunday services. Prayers for guidance for President Coolidge will also be asked in conformance with a request received in Sioux City from the Federal Council of Protestant churches. Although there has been no meeting of the Sioux City Ministerial Association for some time, practically all the ministers will comply with the request.

Threats to Kill Lead to Divorce: Charges of threatening to kill her with a gun were made by Mrs. Jane E. Schenck of Sioux City in testifying before Judge A. O. Wakefield in her divorce suit against Philo E. Schenck. Such threats from her husband made her fear for her life, so she finally had to take the gun away from him. Mrs. Schenck also stated a long tale of abuse that she and her child had suffered at the hands of her husband. She was granted a divorce, custody of the child, the household furniture, and $35 a month alimony. Mr. Schenck did not contest the divorce.

50 Years Ago

Firm Reports Over $100,000 Fire Damage: Flames that roared through the painting and finishing building of the American Equipment Corp., 1600 W. Highland Ave., Friday night and Saturday morning resulted in excess of $100,000 in damage, estimated by F. John Roost, general manager of the farm equipment managing firm. Firemen said the structure and contents were a total loss and the cause is under investigation by the Fire Prevention Bureau. Three companies of firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:52 p.m. on Friday, and three additional companies were needed. Firemen fought the blaze until 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Pet Farm Delights City Youngsters: Sioux City may not have a formal zoo, but there is a spot with all types of friends animals to delight city youngsters with little opportunity to experience them. The animal farm and its residents are cared for by Mrs. Keith Cuthbert at her home 1 ½ miles from Memorial Park Cemetery on Old Highway 141. Recently Mrs. Cuthbert had to start charging a quarter for admission, but it is still the least expensive afternoon of entertainment in the area for families. School classes have taken trips to the farm, as well as other youngsters from Head Start, the Siouxland Rehabilitation Center, the Harriet Ballou New Hope Center, and the Sanford Center. The farm is open from ‘as soon as it warms up in the spring until it gets too cold in the fall’ from noon to dusk seven days a week.

25 Years Ago

Bronze Bust Honors Callendar’s Service: Even though he knew Loren Callendar for years, Sioux City artist Dave West had trouble creating a bust of Callendar’s head from memory. Callendar rose from packinghouse worker to become a top labor leader and Sioux City’s longest-serving council member. He died in 1996 at the age of 71. Joe Heger, chairman of the Callendar Memorial Committee, said having the bust made would be a good way to honor Callendar’s memory. The bust will be placed on a marble and wood stand to be built by Sioux City worker David Bauerly and will be displayed in the Callendar Museum at City Hall. The bust will be unveiled at 2 p.m. during the annual Labor Day celebration at the Eagles Club. An official dedication will be held at a later date.

Armed Man Robs Bank in Marcus: A lone gunman robbed the Farmers State Bank in Marcus just before noon on Tuesday, escaping with an undisclosed amount of money. The robbery is believed to be the first ever in the Cherokee County Community. The masked gunman ordered everyone inside to the floor, and then demanded the teller put cash in the white trash bag he threw to her, according to FBI spokesman Larry Holmquist. Witnesses say the robber fled in a 1997 brown Chevrolet Blazer, which authorities discovered had been stolen earlier in the day in Marcus.