125 Years Ago

Flourished Gun and Stick: O. C. Tredway will be arrested for resisting an officer, the complaining witness being Deputy Sheriff Ed Anderson. Anderson says Tredway forcibly resisted the serving of a writ of replevin Wednesday afternoon and in doing so struck Anderson a severe blow with his cane and flourished a revolver, though he did not use it. Anderson relayed his story to County Attorney Hallam yesterday.

Quiet Democratic Caucuses: The Democrats of Sioux City held caucuses in the various wards last evening for the purpose of choosing delegates to the county convention to be held tomorrow afternoon at the courthouse. There is no contest in any of the wards, and attendance was limited. The county convention tomorrow will choose 18 delegates to the Democratic Congressional Convention to be held in Le Mars on Aug. 4, and 17 delegates to the Democratic State Convention at Marshalltown on Sept. 7.

100 Years Ago

Wray Brown to Defend Title: Word has been received by the management of the ninth annual Interstate championship tennis tournament that Wray Brown of St. Louis will be here to defend his title and, paired with his brother Woodward Brown, will defend in the doubles. The 1923 tournament appears to be the largest and best tournament in the history of the Sioux City tennis association will be prepared to open. Wray Brown is at present the 20th ranking player in the country and has already repeated his last year’s victory in the Missouri Valley event.

Ruffians Rob Woman of $10: A pair of ruffians robbed Mrs. Peter Flowers of $10 late Saturday afternoon. While one of the bandits choked Mrs. Flowers, the other ransacked the home and stole $10 from a dresser, which was the only money the family had until the next pay day. Police were notified but found no trace of the robbers.

50 Years Ago

Western Iowa Sectional Bridge Tournament Set: The annual Western Iowa Sectional Bridge Tournament will be held at the Holiday Inn here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. About 250 players are expected to participate from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Illinois. Officers in charge include Mrs. Charles Aakhus, Lyle Fisher, Mrs. Fisher, and Mr. Aakhus. The tournament directors are O. V Lindsay and J. Brown.

Stock Car Racer Kirk Plans Winter Competition in Florida: Ever since Bill Kirk of Salix came onto the racing scene in 1959, he’s been the racer to beat. After years of success, Kirk plans to head for sunny Florida and the World Series of Racing, held the same week as the popular Daytona 500. Kirk will compete with the best in the nation driving his recently purchased 1969 Camaro with a 454 cubic inch engine capable of producing nearly 600 horsepower as the powerplant under the hood. Kirk said he has no fear when competing on the track and that the chief ingredient to being a good driving is being sensible.

25 Years Ago

Golfer Credits Christian Faith: More than 100 Siouxland youngsters got up early Tuesday morning to hear first-hand about the Christian faith of two Nike Tour golf pros. Casey Martin and Mike Clark spoke at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes breakfast served under the tents pitched this week on the tennis courts at Dakota Dunes. Martin spoke about the circulatory troubles with his leg and fighting for the right to use a golf cart on the pro tour and how his faith helped him through his challenges. After the two shared, door prizes were awarded, and the youths had the opportunity to talk with the two golfers and ask for autographs.

B.J. Thomas Headlines Grandstand Entertainment at Plymouth Fair: B.J. Thomas will headline opening night Thursday at the Plymouth County Fair for one show only at 8 p.m. in the grandstand. David Hoffman, Plymouth County Fair board chairman, said they’ve had calls from all over, even Canada, asking when Thomas would be there. Hoffman describes the upcoming performance as a supershow. Thomas is perhaps known for his song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” from the film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”