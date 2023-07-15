125 Years Ago

Brown Was Seen at Dalton: The police department last evening received a telephone message from Dalton, a Plymouth County town between Merrill and Struble, saying that the gold brick man Brown had been seen near there. Brown passed along a country lane about 11 a.m. according to the informant, and others as well are sure it was him. The police immediately began to warm up the toll lines and within half an hour descriptions of the fugitive had been telephone to Struble, Orange City, Alton, Marcus, and Hawarden. The police now have hopes of catching Brown now that they know what direction he is headed.

Whistles Blew Joyfully: “Santiago has surrendered,” the short message had people flocking in crowds to the Journal where the bulletin was posted. The message was received in Sioux City a few minutes before 2 p.m., and at 2 p.m. the town was astir with exultation and excitement. By 2:30 nearly everyone in town was aware of Santiago’s surrender, and there were hurrahs and explosions.

100 Years Ago

Two Raids on Liquor Plants: Sioux City dry agents continued their drive on illegal liquor manufacturers by seizing 500 gallons of mash and four complete stills and arresting four alleged operators of moonshine plants. G. C. McPherson, J. E. Woods, and E. H. McPherson, said by the raiding officers to have been caught while operating the stills, were arrested shortly before noon on Saturday on the McPherson farm in Plymouth county in a raid headed by federal officer William B. Striker and included Patrolmen C. B. Heaton, Roy Gillis, William Thieson, and Don Rhubottom. Another raid on the residence of A. L. Stergas, Fair Acre addition, was led by Striker and included Police Captain John Shannon and Driver James Haggarty. Stergas, Woods, and the two McPhersons were charged with illegal manufacture of liquor.

Store Employees to Hold Picnic: Employees of Davidson Bros. Co. and their families will be given their annual picnic Tuesday afternoon and evening at Grabbe’s park. The store will close at 4 p.m., and the employees will board 10 special street cars for the occasion. A program of sports, including a baseball game and races, has been arranged, and a picnic supper will be served at 6 p.m. Charles H. Foye is the general chairman of the picnic committee with E. Moog as assistant.

50 Years Ago

Community Action Director is Youngest in State at 23: Richard Crawford has taken firm control as the new executive director of the Woodbury Community Action Agency, and at 23 he is the youngest with the title in Iowa. Legally blind since childhood, Crawford is a 1971 graduate of Wartburg College with degrees in business administration and business education. With his assistant Robert Sunderbruch, who is 24 and the director of operations for the local agency, they are the youngest director and assistant in the state as well.

Break Ground for Clinic: Ground was broken last week for the Smith Chiropractic Center at 39th and G streets in Sioux City. Dr. Jim Smith of McCook Lake, a Sioux City chiropractor for the last two years, hopes to move into the clinic in late August to better accommodate many of his patients who come from northeast Nebraska. Those who attended the groundbreaking included South Sioux City Major Ernest Albertsen; John Paulson, vice president of Nebraska State Bank; City Councilman Dennis Nelson; Chamber of Commerce president Ken Burris; Dr. Smith; Rev. Martin Mosier; Rich Van Ordstrand; and Norma Davenport of the Chamberettes.

25 Years Ago

IBP Building Will Become Child Care, Resource Center: The Nebraska Department of Economic Development grant will be used to turn IBP inc.’s original Dakota City headquarters into a site for child care and education. IBP will lease the space to the center for $1 a year. Now that the grant is secured, more detailed plans drawn and bids, and remodeling can begin once IBP moves to its new headquarters in Dakota Dunes this falls. The center will provide Head Start, Even Star, and other programs, along with child care for regular and “shift work” hours. Dianne Lutt, coordinator of the Dakota County Interaction Agency Team, says the center will be able to serve 150 children initially.

Vermillion’s Mickey’s Parade Will Be No Mickey Mouse Affair: Mickey Mouse will bring his can-do spirit to Vermillion as grand marshal of Mickey’s Hometown Parade on Saturday. Disney selected Vermillion as one of five parade sites across the nation this summer. Vermillion resident Karen Lee summarized her town’s spirit in a poem describing the caring, sincere ways shared by members of all generations. Lee will ride in the parade with Minnie Mouse in the car once used by Walt Disney to drive his personal guests through the Disneyland park grounds. Disney is bringing 40 units for the parade with them from popular characters Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy.