125 Years Ago

Carnival Plans Progress: The executive committee of the Sioux City Business Men’s association will hold a meeting this afternoon at the Mondamin hotel to further consider the proposition to give another Carnival this fall. Since the meeting Tuesday afternoon at the office of E. D. Wigton, president of the association, there has been great canvassing of the situation to gauge the desires of the people to have another carnival, and the majority are in favor of it.

Mondamin Hotel c1898 The Mondamin Hotel is shown circa 1898.

Patriotic Sunday Service: The regular Sabbath afternoon services at the Y.M.C.A. will special patriotic services in the nature of the Fourth of July celebration. Secretary Hall is making preparations for a large crowd and a big meeting. Rev. M. W. Darling, Leslie Greenwood, and Mayor J. H. Quick will give addresses, with each speaker covering a different period of the history of the nation.

Y.M.C.A. Building c1898 The old Y.M.C.A. Building is shown circa 1898.

100 Years Ago

Legion Race Meet on Today: Sioux City will take on a Derby day aspect this afternoon when the four-day race meet, under the auspices of the Monahan post, American Legion, opens at the Interstate fairgrounds. It will be the first time a program of running races has ever been offered in Sioux City, and nearly 10,000 people are expected to be on hand this afternoon when the races start. Seven races are on the card this afternoon, including a Stock Yards derby for cow ponies, a harness race, and five running races.

American Legion Races, 1923 The American Legion Races are shown in 1923.

Five Moonshiners Fined $250 Each: Five of six alleged moonshiners arrested near Jefferson, S.D., Thursday in a series of raids staged by state and prohibition officers pleaded guilty to violations of the Volstead act and were fined $250 each. Three stills, 4500 gallons of mash and 50 gallons of the finished liquor were seized by the raiders. The five to enter guilty pleas gave the names Cyril Trudeau, F.C. Malloy, Arthur and Fred Bernard, and Ed Flynn.

50 Years Ago

They’re Swiftest on River: A. J. Herrold of Garland, Neb., and Todd Halle of Seward, Neb., won the third annual Missouri River Raft Regatta, sharing the prize of $300. More than $2,000 of prize money went to the teams who finished in the first 20 positions. The race was 70 miles from Yankton, S.D., to South Sioux City in unmodified, inflatable rafts and was sponsored by the Sioux City Jaycees.

Raft Regatta The Missouri River Raft Regatta is shown in the 1970s.

Iowa Ends ‘Dry Sundays’ Today: Several establishments in the Iowa Great Lakes area will be among the first in the state to serve liquor on Sunday under the new Iowa liquor law which goes into effect today. Darlow Olson of Okoboji flew the applications to Des Moines on Saturday so that the area establishments could take advantage of the new law. The city council of Okoboji has voted unanimously to permit the Sunday sale of liquor, and the city council of Arnolds Park voted three to two in favor of the measure. Club able to serve liquor today are the Mocombo Club, Marty’s Lounge, Del Lounge, and the Outrigger in Arnolds Park; and the New Inn, Holiday Inn, and Harold’s Fisherman’s Wharf in Okoboji.

25 Years Ago

Russian Troupe Will Perform ‘Romeo, Juliet’: Siouxlanders will have a rare opportunity tonight to see an unusual Russian theater production of “Romeo and Juliet” at the Sioux City Community Theater at 7 p.m. It came about when John Sullivan, the Community Theater executive director, befriended some members of the Russian company after their performance at the 1998 International Theater Festival last week in Benton Harbor, Mich. While the play maintains Shakespeare’s themes of love and tragedy, it also takes place in two different time periods, one in Renaissance times and one contemporary in a war-torn city.

Star-Spangled Spectacular Marks Storm Lake Birthday: As the city’s premier summer event, Storm Lake’s 20th annual July 4 Star-Spangled Spectacular, and additional festivities are planned for Sunday when Storm Lake will celebrate its 125th birthday. The holiday weekend festivities will include an Ice Cream and Cake Social, a parade, and patriotic ceremony, fireworks, a craft fair, and an original one-act musical play titled “The Legend of Storm Lake.”