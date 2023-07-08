125 Years Ago

From a Soldier at Santiago: Dr. Grant J. Ross yesterday received a letter from his son James G. Ross of Company C, Third United States infantry, who was among the soldiers who made the gallant fight against the Spanish troops last week. James Ross’s letter is dated June 21, and describes the devil of a time they’ve had since they left Mobile on June 4 on five ships: the Morgan, the Arkansas, the Mattiewon, the Stillwater, and the Breakwater. The Third was on the Breakwater. They reached Tampa the following Monday, where they found 32 ships with about 20,000 troops waiting for them. They went to see the next morning but received word a Spanish fleet was waiting for them, so they hurried back and stayed in Tampa for a week. They left Tuesday, June 14, for Key West and were met by the Indiana and ten other warships.

Brewery Contract is Let: The contract for the excavation and foundation for the three buildings which will constitute the plant of the Sioux City Brewing and Malting company to be erected this year was let yesterday to James P. Wall of Sioux City. The conditions of the contract, imposed by the architect of the brewery Wilhelm Griesser, call for its completion by July 20. The contract for the brickwork will be let next week.

100 Years Ago

Midland Ouster Hearing Monday: Hearing on the petition filed by five stockholders of the Midland Packing company asking for the removal of H. G. McMillan as receiver for the corporation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning in federal court at Sioux City. Federal Judge A. L. Reave of Kansas City, junior judge of the western circuit, has been assigned Federal Judge Sanborn of St. Paul to preside over the hearing. Des Moines banks and trust companies which hold prior liens on the Midland plant are said to back the movement to remove Mr. McMillan and are believed to be favorable to the appointment of any reputable business man of Sioux City who will open the plant and operate it as receiver.

Lay Corner Stone Today: All the Catholic clergymen of the city will attend the ceremony of the laying of the corner stone of the new school building in St. Boniface’s Catholic Parish, at which time Bishop Heelan will bless the stone and deliver the address of the day. Located on West 6th St, between Omaha and Cook Streets, the building will be two stories in height will 11 classrooms and have a combination auditorium-gymnasium. It will cost $100,000 and is expected to be completed about Jan. 1.

50 Years Ago

Special Legislation Helps Wilson to Satisfy Demand: Over-sized trucks manufactured by a Sioux City firm, Wilson Trailer Co., will travel Iowa highways legally under the terms of a law enacted by the last session of the Iowa Legislature and signed recently by Gov. Robert Ray. The law permits Wilson and other Iowa truck manufacturing firms to use the state’s highways to transport over-sized truck-trailer combinations to their customers in other states with bigger truck permits than Iowa does, as well as allowing Wilson to sell wide trucks destined for Canada, which now permits trucks 8 ½ feet wide, wider than what is allowed in this country.

Sioux City Public Museum Activities and Exhibits: The Public Museum is now open to the public after being closed for 4 ½ months for extensive structural repairs. Exhibits currently featured include Antique Automobile Show, held from 2 to 5 p.m. this afternoon on the museum grounds; Treasure of the Month, a lithographic stone recently acquired from the Sioux City Journal, which has the original cut of the 1891 Corn Palace Ball and is accompanied by a dance program printed from the stone; and the Permanent Exhibits featuring pioneer and historical materials of the Siouxland area and exhibits on rocks and minerals and prehistoric life. The Museum’s Restoration Fund drive is still in progress. Money donated to the fund will go to the restoration of the Civil War Hall which was damaged in burglary.

25 Years Ago

Siouxland Humane Society Opens $1.3 Million Campaign: The Siouxland Humane Society announced on Tuesday a $1.3 million capital campaign “Shelter for Life,” which marks the Society’s first ever community-wide fundraiser in its 109-year history, according to board president Roma Kroll. The $1 million shelter will be built on Tri-View Avenue between the Elks Lodge and the water treatment plant, and another $300,000 will be used to create an endowment fund to finance operations. Jerry Dominicak, society executive director, described the need for a new shelter and stressed that the current shelter, despite its problems, has been able to find homes for 70 percent of the animals.

Union County Escapee Nabbed in Sioux City: A man who escaped custody last month while being treated at the hospital in Vermillion was apprehended by Sioux City police on Tuesday. Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said authorities in Union County arrested Richard Lake several weeks ago on insufficient fund and drug paraphernalia charge. After he became ill, Lake was transported to Vermillion for treatment where he escaped. Limoges received notice from Sioux City police Tuesday that they had Lake back in custody.