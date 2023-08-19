125 Years Ago

Close Contest at the Traps: The seventh medal shoot of the Soo Gun club was held yesterday afternoon and proved to be the most exciting of the series. The medal was won by Charles Hunter. For the first 30 blue rocks, Hoberg, Hunter, and Chapman finished with clean scores, leading to an exciting shoot-off. Hunter and Chapman were neck and neck through the rounds, and it took five matches to get the decision.

Rose Arrested Again: Benjamin Rose, who in the old Covington days was called “Shorty on the rattler,” was arrested last night for the second time in the day and was responsible for the arrest of Bert Gaines, a 17-year-old boy of Omaha. Rose arrived in Sioux City with Gaines, and it wasn’t long before the wienerwurst seller met some of his former associates and they celebrated his return. Rose was arrested and fined $1 suspended on his promise to leave the city. Instead he got more intoxicated, and he became pugilistic when Policeman Harvey started him for the patrol box. Rose was thrown in a cell downstairs and Gaines was placed upstairs in the women’s ward. Gaines was arrested upon a telegram from his mother, who wired saying her son had run away with Rose. Rose had told Gaines he was going to open a restaurant in Yankton and give Gaines work.

100 Years Ago

Eddie Morris Meets Curran: Eddie Morris, Sioux City welter star now under the management of Johnny Creely, will meet Justin Curran in the semi-final bout of the Disabled Veterans fight card to be stated at Mizzou park on August 31. Morris made a big hit with fans in Mason City last Thursday when he won against Bud McDonald of St. Paul. The Morris-Curran bout will replace the originally booked setto between Reddy Blanchard and Roscoe Hall.

Annual Postal Picnic Today: Woodbury County postal employees, including a large number of country postmasters and rural carriers, will hold their annual frolic at the Interstate fair grounds today. According to Postmaster W. H. Jones, general chairman of committees on arrangements, everything has been done to ensure the event’s success. Featured during the picnic will be a baseball contest between the carriers and railway mail clerks in the morning, and an athletic program will be held in the afternoon with 40 prizes to be awarded.

50 Years Ago

‘Stitched’ in Time for School: Ten Sioux City and Siouxland young women, all accomplished seamstresses and designers, took time out from preparing for school to become models, each wearing clothing she herself made. They are representatives of the many high school and college girls and young teachers who have joined the growing hundreds who are becoming highly accomplished with the sewing machine. Based on the increased business at Sioux City many fabric centers and popularity of the modern sewing machine, fashion designing has become a most popular art, with bright colors and splashy prints being favorites of girls in their teens and early 20s.

‘Window’ Columnist Publishes Cookbook: Miriam Baker, author of the column “From the Kitchen Window” in the Journal’s Farm Weekly for 20 years, has published a 152-page “Recipes and Ideas ‘From the Kitchen Window’” cookbook. The book complies recipes Miriam has shared over the years writing her column, and the book is dedicated to the Journal’s former editor the late Marc Cox, whose encourage to her as a columnist led to the compilation.

25 Years Ago

Holocaust Trip Makes Indelible Impression on Heelan Teacher: Maggie Murphy, a history teacher at Heelan Catholic High School, took an educator’s three-week tour sponsored by American Jewish and education groups and felt the reality of the history that had happened. Murphy began to associate faces with some of the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust and describe how the places practically scream that people must not forget what happened. Murphy will relate her experience to her students – 122 seniors will take the year-long interdisciplinary course, and she plans to stress the stories of those murdered and survived, to turn the numbers into faces.

Air Museum Lands Fighter From Wisconsin Bomb Range: The Mid America Air Museum soon will have a new display: part of an A-6 Intruder jet fighter from the Air National Guard’s Hardwood bombing ranger near Volk Field, Wis. Members of the 185th Fighter Wing, located next to the museum, helped unload it from the truck when it arrived. The plane had been slated to be used as a target at the range when members of the museum spotted it two years ago on a Guard summer camp with the 185th Fighter Wing. Museum Chairman Maurice Topf worked with the bombing range, which had five planes scheduled as targets and didn’t need all of them, to save one for the museum.