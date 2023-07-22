125 Years Ago

State of Iowa Needs Funds: The banks of Sioux City yesterday received from State Treasurer Herriott a circular letter inviting bids for the purchase of Iowa warrants amounting to $300,000. The warrants will be endorsed and will bear interest at a rate not exceeding five percent. There is said to be no doubt the Sioux City banks will take a large block the warrants. According to the president of the Farmer’s Loan and Trust company James F. Toy, a state warrant of the state of Iowa is as god as a government bond. The circular letter states a portion of the warrants issued will be to meet legislative appropriations between Aug. 1, 1898, and Jan. 1, 1899.

Music Among the Trees: The sweet music of Reed’s Sioux City band lent added pleasure to the enjoyment of a delightful evening for the hundreds of people gathered in the shadows of the great trees of Riverside Park last night. An unusually large number of crows were present, and twilight presented the place with a beautiful scene. The boat clubs were also well-patronized, and a large number of people were able to see the end of the bowling tournament.

100 Years Ago

Gas Thieves Being Hunted: Gas thieves of Sioux City are being hunted down by a force of special men has been employed by the Sioux City Gas & Electric company for that purpose. Officials of the company stated that many of the thieves are being caught and are being prosecuted for the nefarious practice of stealing fuel gas. The necessity of employing special investigators became apparent when it was discovered that a loss of several thousands of dollars was being sustained each year. Officials attribute a great deal of it to the activities of bootleggers, who, while they may not desire to avoid paying their bill, fear an excessive use of fuel will lead to suspicion. As a result bootleggers engage in the practice of meter tapping, running pipes around the meters and giving the moonshiners unlimited gas without the fuel being registered. The officials do not believe the practice is confined to bootleggers, as many other citizens also practice the evasion.

Letter of Praise by Satisfied Citizens Pleasant Surprise for City Councilmen: The city council was treated to a pleasant surprise Saturday morning. When City Clerk Frank A. Garnsey brought forth a document and began reading the preamble, each member of the official body braced themselves for a protest or threat of legal action, but instead the document turned out to be a letter of praise for the council. The South Lakeport Improvement Association wrote the document and took this manner to compliment Councilman E. O. Wesley and City Engineer L. N. Hintgen for the new Lakeport road pavement.

50 Years Ago

River-Cade Swim Meet to Dolphins: The host South Sioux City Dolphins ran up 671 ½ points, nearly double the total of the second place Norfolk Y Swim club to capture first place at the River-Cade Open swim meet Saturday. The meet attracted 262 swimmers from 12 teams and was switched from Scenic Park Pool to South Sioux City Municipal Pool because of the weather. Trophies were presented to the Dolphins and to the high point boy and girl in each division.

Today is Opening Day for Monona County Fair: The Monona County Fair will start today and run through Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Onawa, Iowa. Opening events include the 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock entry, a girls 4-H entry, a collection and construction exhibit entry, a dog show and an auto demolition derby. Other events throughout the fair will include garden and agronomy exhibits, photography exhibits, a motorcycle thrill show, and a Community Playhouse presentation of the comedy “Little Nell.”

25 Years Ago

Bedell Land Will Become Park: The land donated by the Bedell family southeast of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and along East Lake Okoboji will soon be Elinor Bedell State Park. The Bedells have donated the land – 75 acres and appraised at around $1 million – to the state, which will develop a park there over the next three years. Berkey Bedell says the land is one of the only pristine areas around the lake. The land is flanked by 800 feet of scenic lake shore. The state plans to keep the pristine area that way, with plans calling for a park focused on environmental study with as little human intrusion as possible.

ConAgra Millers Call Strike Over Pay, Hours: Grain millers at ConAgra Inc.’s plant here say they love their jobs but had to go on strike Tuesday after contract negotiations failed to improve low wages and long hours. Members of the American Federation of Grain Millers Local 404 set up pickets at 4 a.m. at the plants Dakota Ave. entrance, 72 hours after its 35 members voted unanimously to strike. Their four-year contract expired July 1, and the union and company met with a federal mediator on Friday. Members declined the three percent raise (18-cent an hour) they were offered, and then they took the strike vote. Questions about the strike were referred to corporate spokeswoman Joan Lukas at the Omaha headquarters, who said they were working really hard to resolve the issues. Lukas said the 32 strikers account for less than half of the 70-person workforce at the plant. Shop steward Ralph Orr, one of the picketers manning the line on Tuesday, said the wages and work hours are the driving reason for the strike.