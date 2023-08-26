125 Years Ago

Our Hundreds at Omaha: Eleven passenger coaches loaded with human freight hurried over the railroad tracks to the exposition and Sioux City Day’s celebration. Among the passengers were Mayor J. H. Quick, Aldermen Radcliffe, Ellerd, Smith, Stone, Andrews, and Herman, City Attorney Gill, City Auditor Keefe, Waterworks Commission Barker, Assessor Hutchinson, Police Judge Gray, City Clerk Selzer, and Fire Chief Kellogg. People aboard commenced discussed the parade, and there was diversity of opinion about marching in Omaha. Fire Chief Kellogg was voted grand marshal.

To Pay Hospital’s Debt: The Peavey fund of $5,000 has been raised in Sioux City. Frank H. Peavey has sent $5,000 and today the Samaritan hospital is now practically out of debt. Thus the aim of years, especially the last 12 months, has been accomplished, and the women who have had the work in charge can now look with pride upon the institution built up by their effort. Mrs. O. A. Patterson, president of the Samaritan Hospital Association, received the draft from Peavey in accordance with his offer made Aug. 25, 1897, to give the amount provided a like amount was raised in Sioux City. Sioux City has donated that amount, and Peavey made good on his promise.

100 Years Ago

Oil Men Seem to Make Money: Profits from the sale of gasoline apparently continue in spite of the reduced prices, Mayor Short remarked at the council meeting Saturday morning when two petitions for the establishing of filling stations were brought before the council. When projects are being planned for the construction of filling stations, it is not probable the gasoline dealers will go bankrupt, the councilmen declared. Councilman T.L. Taggert took a firm stand against allowing filling stations on narrow streets or where they might prove a danger to public safety. With the current 150 gasoline pumps in Sioux City, the council is not visible eager to add to the supply, but members do declare they have no objections to filling stations so long as they do not conflict with a proper regard to public safety.

Five Injured in Auto Plunge: Five Sioux Cityans were injured Saturday night when the automobile they were in went over an embankment of a road between Remsen and Marcus. The injured were Finley Crockett, who sustained a broken back and is not expected to recover; Mrs. Finley Crockett; C.C. Smith; Mrs. C.C. Smith; and Miss Myrtle Thorpe. The party departed Saturday afternoon for Lake Okoboji to spend the weekend, but between Remsen and Marcus a defect in the steering wheel caused the car to swerve over an embankment. The victims are being treated at a Le Mars Hospital.

50 Years Ago

Blasts, Threat Investigated: Sioux City and South Sioux City Police are investigating a series of explosions in the metropolitan area Friday night and early Saturday, including an incident in front of the South Sioux City Police Station and a bomb threat to the Sioux City Municipal Building. The series began at 8:25 p.m. when three Sioux City police officers on the third floor of the Municipal Building heard a loud noise and one officer reported seeing a flash of light on the second floor roof area. The explosion in front of the South Sioux City Police Station occurred at 11:45 p.m. Friday and blew a large chunk of blacktop from Dakota Avenue and shook the windows of the station. At about 1:30 a.m., a bomb threat was received at the Municipal Building. Other explosions occurred at Alvin Kirtzner’s residence at 504 E. 30th St. in South Sioux City; McDonald’s in Morningside; and at Third and Pierce Streets.

Clark Sees ‘Economy Fear’: Iowa Senator Dick Clark isn’t on foot this summer, but he is continuing his policy of personally visiting each of the state’s 99 counties. In Sioux City Saturday to address an area meeting of the Democratic party and meet constituents, Clark said he has found the economy to be the main topic of interest among the state’s population. According to him, people are concerned about the fluctuations in prices of pork, poultry, corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the shortages in other areas like newsprint, scrap iron, lumber, bailing wire, and farm machinery. All of it has caused a fear of what will happen to the economy, and Clark senses a desire to get back to a natural economy balanced on supply and demand, since the freezes and partial freezes that have been tried didn’t work.

25 Years Ago

Siouxland’s Called a Meth Capital: After years in obscurity, methamphetamine is back in abundance, and Sioux City has become a hub for meth distribution throughout the Midwest, prompting state and federal drug officials to call Siouxland the meth capital of the Midwest. As more meth is funneled into Siouxland, local law enforcement officials are joining efforts to fight the drug which is connected to an alarming rate of violent crime here, with 80 percent of violent crime and 90 percent of drug arrests being meth related.

Supervisors Discuss Customer Service Training for Workers: The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors agreed to look further into giving all county employees customer service training in three six-hour session in a program sponsored by Treasurer Bob Knowler and Supervisor Bob Batcheller. According to Knowler, the program would cost $31,500 for all 427 workers, including the five supervisors. Knowler also said Sioux City has used the training and was pleased with it. Supervisor Larry Clausen, however, questions spending the money due to other budget problems. He favors the program, except for the cost. Knowler has been instructed to find out more and bring the issue to the board again.