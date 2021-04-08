Ashley O'Dell selected as South Sioux City Schools assistant superintendent

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Community School has selected Ashley O'Dell to be assistant superintendent.

The assistant superintendent position has been unfilled Todd Strom held the position prior to being named superintendent in January 2017. O’Dell will start her new position on July 1.

O’Dell is currently the principal at South Sioux City High School, a role she has held since 2018. O’Dell and her husband Alex live in South Sioux City and has two children in the school district.

“Ashley brings a significant amount of institutional and community knowledge with her to the position, as her life experiences, with the exception of her college years, have been and continue to be dedicated to succeeding and serving others as a loyal South Sioux City Cardinal,” Strom said.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree in education from Wayne State College. She completed her educational specialist degree in school administration and education leadership at Wayne State College as well.