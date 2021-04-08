Ashley O'Dell selected as South Sioux City Schools assistant superintendent

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Community School has selected Ashley O'Dell to be assistant superintendent.
The assistant superintendent position has been unfilled Todd Strom held the position prior to being named superintendent in January 2017. O’Dell will start her new position on July 1.
O’Dell is currently the principal at South Sioux City High School, a role she has held since 2018. O’Dell and her husband Alex live in South Sioux City and has two children in the school district.
“Ashley brings a significant amount of institutional and community knowledge with her to the position, as her life experiences, with the exception of her college years, have been and continue to be dedicated to succeeding and serving others as a loyal South Sioux City Cardinal,” Strom said.
She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree in education from Wayne State College. She completed her educational specialist degree in school administration and education leadership at Wayne State College as well.
O’Dell is a South Sioux City alumni and started her teaching career at the high school in 2009 as a physical education teacher with coaching responsibilities. In addition to teaching, she was the head girls’ basketball coach from 2011 to 2014. She relinquished her coaching duties when she was hired as a high school assistant principal in 2014.
“Mrs. Odell’s accomplishments as a student/athlete, teacher, coach and principal have prepared her for this new leadership role,” Strom said.
The school board is expected to approve the appointment at the April 12 meeting.
I am excited to see the expanded positive impact she can have in our district and community as our assistant superintendent,” Strom said.
A search for a new high school principal and transition plans are currently under development.