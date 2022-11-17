 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
At this year's Tour of Homes, it pays to think big!

  • 0

Think big.

That’s the lesson you learn from this year’s Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Tour of Homes. Everything is oversized.

Good thing, too. The five Whispering Creek homes included on the tour are massive. Huge ceilings. Large rooms. Ample display areas.

Running through Saturday, the tour only has a few daytime spots left, so if you want to see what decorating tips they have to offer, get a reservation as soon as possible.

So, what were the trends?

Big bells

Go big when decorating. The larger the ornament, the bigger the impact. 

1. Big ornaments. In several homes, oversized balls filled trees. Largely uniform in color (and red and green were only seen in two homes), they make a big statement, no matter where you put the tree.

Trees grouped

Trees grouped. 

2. Lots of small trees grouped. This was a big idea several years ago and it’s continuing. Look for them on tables, counters, atop toilets, in closets. They don’t have to look alike. They just have to be grouped.

Retro tablescape

More retro looks. 
Yukon Cornelius

A family favorite gets a cherished spot. Yukon!

3. Retro is in. Jennifer Haugen used mid-century modern decorations to match her home. She has tinsel on her tree (yup, it’s back) and a display of her favorite ‘60s cartoon character, Yukon Cornelius.

Sports memorabilia

Neatly arranged sports memorabilia. (Note: Hawkeyes.) 

4. Sports teams love. There’s a decided Hawkeyes bent in Whispering Creek and you can see how homeowners took care to display the memorabilia. This is an all-year thing, but it could easily extend to holiday decorating.

Drop Zones

Drop zones can make a great first impression.

5. No space left unturned. As much as mudrooms are just drop zones, the decorators have made them a “first impression” spot for the holidays. Something as simple as baskets and greenery can do the trick.

Three TVs

Three TVs, no waiting. 

6. Candles. Oh, wow, there are candles! If you haven’t started loading up, now’s the time. Interestingly, some homes have scents for every room and they’re not too hard to accomplish. Different candles in different rooms.

Greens

Greens everywhere.

7. Fresh greens (and other plants). Greens blossom in Brian and Angela Drent’s home. In the lower level, pink baby’s breath carries the them to another dimension (and brings in a new color).

Dress form

A dress form becomes a tree. 

8. Great ideas from students. Students at the Career Academy turned a dress form into a new kind of tree. It was accomplished with greens below, lights above. Fantastic!

Plussing

Plussing your own items. 

9. Plussing your own items. In one bathroom, a picture of a dog gets a holiday bow to add to the holiday feel.

Big ornaments

Here you get several ideas: Large ornaments on trees, one or two colors to decorate.

10. Color is stronger when emphasized. Want a red room? Do it all in red.

New homes, the ones on tour boast plenty of design ideas (three TVs in one room, anyone?), dream areas (a basketball court) and a hint of the past (an antique couch) that should get you thinking about your own residence.

For tickets (if there are any left), contact BBBS at 712-239-9890.

