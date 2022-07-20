B-17 makes return to Siouxland skies for 80th anniversary of Sioux Gateway Airpor

This is not the first time a B-17 has touched the tarmac in Sioux City. During World War II, the airport was converted into an Army Air Corps base, where gunners, pilots and other members of the crew were trained, according to the Sioux City Museum. One of the most common aircraft found at the base was the B-17. 12,731 B-17's were constructed during World War II, but only five, including Texas Raiders, still fly today.