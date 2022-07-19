 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
B-17 Flying Fortress in Siouxland

B-17 returns to Siouxland skies for Sioux Gateway Airport 80th anniversary

SIOUX CITY – Hearing a B-17 Flying Fortress’ roaring engine is rare in 2022, but from July 19-24, it will be commonplace for Siouxlanders.  

For the Sioux Gateway Airport’s 80th anniversary, the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders will be stationed at the airport, flying once a day Tuesday through Friday, and twice on Saturday and Sunday. During non-flight times, the plane will be open for tours.  

This is not the first time a B-17 has touched the tarmac in Sioux City. During World War II, the airport was converted into an Army Air Corps base, where gunners, pilots and other members of the crew were trained, according to the Sioux City Museum. One of the most common aircraft found at the base was the B-17. 12,731 B-17's were constructed during World War II, but only five, including Texas Raiders, still fly today.  

World War II veterans James McDougall and Bob Patterson, who are from Le Mars and Ida Grove, respectively, were honored by being a part of the first B-17 flight Tuesday.  

McDougall served in the Navy Air Corps from 1941-1946 as a first-class combat air crewman in the southwest Pacific Theater, working to sever Japanese supply lines. The 99-year-old veteran flew in a PBY Catalina, a flying boat. 

B-17 Flying Fortress

James McDougall smiles after flying in the B-17 on Tuesday at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. McDougall was born in Le Mars, Iowa.

“I love flying,” said McDougall. “You go fast. You go places in the world you’ve never been, see things you’ve never seen, do things you’ve never done.” 

Patterson, who served in the war from 1943-1946, wasn’t as keen on the flight as his fellow veteran.  

“B-17, I’m not wild about that,” said Patterson with a laugh. “It was rough, and it was hot. I had all of that I needed.” 

B-17 Flying Fortress

Bob Patterson looks out the front of the plane on Tuesday at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

He also hopes that the experience is eye-opening for those who choose to take a lap around Siouxland in the aircraft.  

“It's not going to be any pleasure trip,” said Patterson. “It was not built for pleasure; you don’t have a nice soft seat to sit in. It was meant to haul cargo and drop bombs.” 

One member of the crew knows those conditions all too well. Dan Ragan, the loadmaster of the B-17 Texas Raiders, has been helping operate the plane for 69 years. Ragan joined the Navy during the Korean War as a radio operator and likes to remind visitors of the history of the flying fortress. 

“We had over 375 Navy ships sunk by kamikazes,” said Ragan. “The problem was that an aircraft could not go out far enough to give the fleet a heads up for incoming fighters. The Navy decided that they needed an aircraft that could go a long way and loiter. Long story short, the B-17 was chosen.” 

The B-17 model was heavily relied upon during combat in World War II, dropping more bombs than any other American aircraft.  

B-17 Flying Fortress

Dan Ragan looks out the window after the plane landed on Tuesday at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

Ragan says that his favorite part of the flights is seeing the joy it brings to others.  

“I love the smiles on their faces,” said Ragan. “We do it to honor those kids that flew in them and brought us our freedom.”  

 

If You Go

What: B-17 tours and flights 

When: Tuesday, July 19- Sunday, July 24 

Where: Sioux Gateway Airport  

Tickets and more information: B-17 Texas Raider’s website. 

