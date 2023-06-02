The village of Manlius in upstate New York is mourning the loss of Faye, a swan who was stolen from the town's pond over the weekend along with her four cygnets. The cygnets, or baby swans, were recovered, but officials say the mama swan was eaten.

"The mother swan was consumed," Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said Wednesday. "Sad to say, but that's what they did."

Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday on charges including grand larceny and criminal mischief in connection with the swan-napping, Manlius police Sgt. Ken Hatter said.

Mute swans like Faye and her mate, Manny, are not native to North America. They were introduced as an ornamental species and are loved for their beauty but are considered invasive by wildlife officials.

Hunting swans is legal in a few U.S. states but not in New York.

Southeast of Syracuse, the village of Manlius has a swan insignia on its website, as well as on merchandise like hats and T-shirts.

"The swans have been a part of this village for well over 100 years," Whorrall said. "We're known for our swans."

For over a decade, Faye and Manny swanned about in the village pond, and each spring hatched and raised cygnets. In 2010, they were donated by biologist and self-described "swan guru" Michael Bean.

Police said Faye and this year's cygnets went missing on Saturday, but that officials weren't notified until Monday.

After notice went out of the missing Manlius birds, a concerned citizen spotted two of baby swans in a store in nearby Salina and called authorities, Hatter said.

One of the suspects who worked at the store confessed to taking part in the crime, along with the two other teenagers, police said. The remaining two swans were found at the first suspect's Syracuse home, they said.

The young swans will be cared for and returned to the pond in a few weeks when they are old enough to survive on their own, Hatter said, but Faye won't return to the pond. She was given to a relative to cook.

"They brought it back to an aunt's house and the aunt prepared it," he said.

Two of the suspects, aged 16 and 17, were released to their parents because they are juveniles, police said. The third, who is 18, is awaiting arraignment. Information on their attorneys wasn't available.

This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week. Science AP Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp Scientists for the first time have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet. And it's not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp. Astronomers reported their observations Wednesday of what appears to be a gas giant around the size of Jupiter or bigger being eaten by its star. The sun-like star had been puffing up with old age for eons and finally got so big that it engulfed the close-orbiting planet. It's a preview of what will happen to Earth when our sun morphs into a red giant. The good news is it won't happen for 5 billion years. Latest News Germany: Man rescued from woods after sex game goes awry German police say a 51-year-old man who was left tied up in the woods when a sex game went awry had a lucky escape, after a cyclist and a hunter heard his screams for help. Police said the man was discovered fully dressed but firmly bound with ropes and a pantihose over his head atop a deer stand near the town of Bueckburg late Wednesday. In a statement Friday, police said the man appeared to have been tied up by a woman he’d online. After she had done so, the woman received a phone call and fled the woods suddenly, leaving the man behind in a helpless state. The man was unharmed and refused to provide information about the woman’s identity. Cnn Sculpture of euthanized walrus Freya unveiled in Oslo The artist behind a sculpture of a walrus that was controversially euthanized over public safety concerns says she hopes her creation becomes … National AP Snake flips switch, stops traffic at Virginia intersection A large snake brought traffic to a stop at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia. The Prince William County Police Department said in a statement that the snake was in an electrical panel at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive and caused a power outage on Monday. Authorities said a police officer and an animal control officer worked together to remove the snake from the panel and release it unharmed in the area. Officials told news outlets that the snake was so large that it flipped a breaker switch that shut off the signal, but it didn’t damage anything inside the box.