Biden's first year: Tracking his progress delivering on promises

President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations. He said he would likely have to settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress.

He said he believes important parts will be passed before the 2022 midterm elections and voters will back Democrats if they are fully informed — an assignment he said he will pursue by traveling the country.

The president began the news conference by reeling off early successes on coronavirus relief and a bipartisan infrastructure deal. But his economic, voting rights, police reform and immigration agenda have all been thwarted in a Democratic-controlled Senate, while inflation has emerged in the past year as an economic threat to the nation and a political risk for Biden.

While President Joe Biden has taken action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world, others remain works in progress or dependent on Congress to address. That's particular true of his promises to reform the nation’s immigration system, where Biden is caught between the demands of his Democratic base and Latino voters and the realities of a steep influx of migrants to the U.S.

Read on for a look at where Biden stands on some of his key promises as he rounds out his first year:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0