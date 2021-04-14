Book on police shooting of Black man sparks controversy at Papillion La Vista schools

A book shared with students at two Papillion La Vista schools has prompted strong reactions from parents and educators.

The book, “Something Happened in Our Town,” depicts a white family and a Black family as they discuss a police shooting of a Black man in their community.

Papillion La Vista Superintendent Andrew Rikli said Monday that he has received “countless” emails and phone calls from people with varying viewpoints on the book.

Rikli addressed the controversy during a Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board meeting Monday.

The book and a video version of the book, which were shared with students at two schools in late March, were mistakenly placed on a teacher resource list without prior review, Rikli said.

“One, it was pushed out to our schools to be used from a resource list but was never truly vetted through our curriculum process,” Rikli said. “Second, the video was pulled because the police are portrayed in an extremely negative way. The comments about police in this video aren’t representative of the way our district views our local police officers.”

Rikli said he has met with leaders from both law enforcement and the teacher’s association to explain the situation and apologize to both groups.