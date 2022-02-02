 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Brew: 2022 Iowa Craft Brew Festival set for June 4

  • 0

DES MOINES -- The 2022 Iowa Craft Brew Festival, an annual showcase of Iowa's craft brewing industry will be held Saturday, June 4, according to the Iowa Brewers Guild.

The festival will be held at Des Moines' Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater.

Photos: 11 years of the Iowa Craft Brew Festival