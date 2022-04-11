Britney Spears is pregnant, the CMT Awards, National Pet Day, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, April 11.

Britney Spears is pregnant

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.

On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back.

She wrote that Asghari told her she was "food pregnant." Find out more info here:

CMT Awards

Country star Kelsea Ballerini is making a last-minute pivot to co-hosting the CMT Music Awards remotely after testing positive for COVID-19 days before the show.

Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie were set to host the Monday night awards show airing on CBS from Nashville. But on Monday morning, CMT and CBS announced that Ballerini will remain home. She is asymptomatic, and Ballerini said CMT is setting it up so she can perform and co-host from her house. Find out more about tonight's show here:

National Pet Day

The White House is putting the first pets on display for National Pets Day.

The Biden's family cat, Willow, was captured doing "work" around the White House in a video posted to The Dodo's social media on Monday.

The video, which was shot in coordination with the East Wing, outlines the short-haired gray tabby's three jobs, which include testing the "nap capacity of every single desk," keeping a "very close eye on the White House birds" through a window and searching "every room for treats." Read more on the White House pets here:

The last Kmarts

Many of the shelves are bare at the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, picked over by bargain hunters as the store prepares to close its doors for good April 16.

Once it shutters, the number of Kmarts in the U.S. — once well over 2,000 — will be down to three in the continental U.S. and a handful of stores elsewhere, according to multiple reports, in a retail world now dominated by Walmart, Target and Amazon.

The demise of the the store in the middle-class suburb, 15 miles south of New York City, is the tale of the death of the discount department store writ small. Get all the info here:

***

