CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Iowa to receive millions in opioid settlements

Iowa will receive $42.6 million in multistate settlements with two opioid manufacturers, Attorney General Tom Miller announced Tuesday.

The settlements, reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, will together provide up to $6.6 billion to several states and require the drug manufacturers to alter practices and transparency measures.

“These settlements will not only provide $6.6 billion nationally to address the opioids crisis, but they will also require changes to reduce the risk of addicting patients,” Miller said in a press release. “We held Teva and Allergan accountable for deceptively marketing opioids and failing to maintain effective controls to prevent diversion. And we will continue to ensure victims of this epidemic receive the help they need.”

The lawsuits accused both companies of engaging in misleading marketing on opioids. The states alleged Teva failed to properly monitor suspicious orders, and Allergan did not put in place effective measures to prevent the diversion of opioids.

In addition to the financial settlement, Teva has agreed to stop promoting opioids; not fund third parties for promoting opioids; not lobby on measures related to opioids; monitor for off-label use of some prescription fentanyl products; share clinical data through a third party; disclose documents; not make oxycodone pills over 40 milligrams; and pay for an independent monitor to ensure compliance.

Teva will also provide more than $1 billion in naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, over a 10-year period.

Allergan will stop selling opioids; not fund third parties for promoting opioids; not lobby on measures related to opioids; share data through a third-party archive; and disclose documents.

Iowa State Auditor Sand receives highest marks from peer organization

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand received the highest rating from the National State Auditors Association in an external peer review, his office said Tuesday.

According to a press release, the report found Sand’s office complies with government auditing standards.

“This rating is no small feat,” Sand said in the release. “I want to congratulate everyone in the Auditor’s Office and thank them for their hard work and commitment to Iowa taxpayers.”

The National State Auditors Association performs peer reviews of state auditors’ offices every three years, the release said. The review team included representatives from state auditors’ offices in several states.

The review “tested quality control measures and policies established by the Iowa Auditor of State Office and examined workpapers and reports from several engagements,” the release said.

Christmas at Terrace Hill set for Dec. 18

Christmas lights and decorations will adorn the Iowa Governor’s Mansion at Terrace Hill in Des Moines this December for the annual “Christmas at Terrace Hill” celebration.

The event will include activities for children, photos with Santa, and Christmas decorations. Gov. Kim Reynolds will read a story by a local children’s author with illustrations by a local artist. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 at 2300 Grand Ave., in Des Moines.

Tickets are open to the public for $25 for an individual or $50 per household. Tickets can be purchased at terracehillchristmas22.eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the event will go to the Terrace Hill Partnership, a nonprofit organization that supports conservation and restoration at Terrace Hill.