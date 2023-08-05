Instead of the traditional compostable paper yard waste bags that have been in use for years, the City of Muscatine is now selling stickers that can be attached to any compostable yard waste bag.

The stickers can be attached to any vendor’s compostable paper bag that could then be set curbside and picked up for free on the resident’s regular trash collection day. The cost is $1.50 per sticker with the stickers currently available at the Muscatine Transfer Station, Muscatine City Hall, Muscatine Public Works, Fareway, HyVee, and HyVee Mainstreet. Additional vendors are being sought.

“They do not make the 20-gallon compostable paper bags anymore so if we ordered a truckload of the 30-gallong paper bags, it may take up to 14 years to deplete that supply,” Solid Waste Manager David Popp said during the July in-depth city council meeting. “There would be a lot of waste.”

Popp says the City is near the end of their supply of 20-gallon paper bags, a supply that was originally ordered in 2016.

Stickers are only needed on bags that would be set out curbside for the City to collect on the residents regular collection day. The top of the compostable bag should be folded up with the sticker applied to help keep the top closed. The sticker does need to be visible to City staff as they proceed on their collection route.

Please call the Muscatine Transfer Station at (563) 263-9689 for more information.