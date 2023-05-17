A DUI suspect in Colorado tried unsuccessfully to pin the rap on his dog, according to police.

Cops in Springfield, Colo., wrote on Facebook that the attempted switcheroo happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when officers pulled over a vehicle driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” law enforcement officials said Sunday. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.”

When police asked the suspect if he’d consumed alcohol, he ran away, abandoning both vehicle and pooch. He was caught about 60 feet from where the incident began.

Charges against the unidentified driver, who allegedly had outstanding warrants, include suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest.

“The dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while the party was in jail,” police said. “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

