SIOUX CITY -- Long before he became a pharmacist, Bill Drilling met Robert G. Gibbs at a pharmacy convention when he was in grade school. Drilling attended that convention, which was held in Okoboji, with his father Don Drilling Sr.

"My dad was doing classes and everything, and I'm like, 'Yeah! I get to go to Okoboji and go fishing and swimming and everything,'" Drilling recalled.

Decades later, Drilling, who co-owns Drilling Pharmacy in Morningside with his brother Don, is the proud recipient of the highest honor the Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) bestows upon a pharmacist. That honor just happens to be named after Gibbs, a past IPA executive officer who served the association from 1959-1979.

"I was so shocked. I didn't know what to say. All I could say was, 'I don't know what to say,'" Drilling recalled when he learned he would be receiving the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award at the IPA's annual meeting in Des Moines on June 15.

The prize recognizes an Iowa pharmacist for outstanding contributions to the pharmacy profession and the IPA, a state society that empowers pharmacists to improve the health of Iowa's communities.

"I never, never expected anything like this in my career -- to be recognized like this," Drilling said as he sat in a vaccination room at his pharmacy. A gold medal bearing the IPA's logo hung around his neck. In addition to the medal, Drilling was also presented with a polished stone obelisk.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the IPA listed a number of Drilling's contributions to the pharmacy profession and association, including his work as a student pharmacist mentor, serving as a preceptor for the University of Iowa, Drake University, Creighton University and South Dakota State University. Drilling, a longtime member of the IPA, also donated a study room at the University of Iowa and served on the new college of pharmacy's building committee. Drilling provided over 20,000 vaccinations to Siouxlanders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For his entire career, Bill Drilling has been an advocate for the pharmacy profession in Iowa," said Kate Gainer, executive vice president & CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association. "His commitment to supporting student pharmacists and practice advancement in the state makes him well deserving of the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award."

Drilling said he has received a lot of "heartfelt comments" about the award. He said the honor isn't his alone, but reflects the good work of his staff.

"It's not just me. It's the whole staff here -- all the pharmacists, technicians and support people who work here. Basically, everybody won it," he said.

All in the family

Drilling Pharmacy has been in continuous operation since 1905.

Don Drilling Sr. purchased the business in 1970 when it was located in the Pickled Palette's current home. Drilling Pharmacy moved to 4010 Morningside Ave. in 1978, and in 1986 Bill and Don Drilling Jr. took control of the family business from their parents.

Bill Drilling started working at the pharmacy at age 12. He vacuumed, stocked shelves and even repaired the pharmacy's roof with his brother's help and a gallon bucket of tar.

"Honestly, I grew up here," Drilling said. "I've pretty much done everything, every aspect from vacuuming to throwing out the garbage. Then, I got to be a clerk."

By the time he reached the eighth grade, Drilling's ambition to become a pharmacist was cemented.

"I saw how my dad helped people and worked with people," said Drilling, who graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 1985.

A few years ago, Drilling's daughter Sarah Sorensen joined him and his brother at the business, marking the third generation of Drillings to enter the profession.

Here to help

Over his 38 years of working in the pharmacy profession, Drilling said he has seen a lot of changes. He recalled typing labels on Smith Corona typewriters and, then, transitioning to computers.

"You got to a point where you could really type those labels fast," he said. "It was just a huge enhancement for everybody getting the computers. We can take a lot better care of our patients."

Today, Drilling said 65% of his pharmacy's patients are on a synchronization program, which allows the pharmacy's staff to manage and proactively fill their prescriptions.

"We're trying to manage their medications, looking for any issues that there might be and making sure people are taking their medications right," he said. "When they come in, everything will be ready for them. We're trying to identify any medication problems or any way we can enhance medication therapy."

A shot in the arm

When Drilling was attending pharmacy school, he said he never in a million years thought he would be giving immunizations.

The first injection Siouxlanders rolled up their sleeves for at the pharmacy was Zostavax, a vaccine that provides protection against shingles, a viral infection that causes a painful rash. That was roughly a decade ago. Since then, the vaccination program has only grown. Today, Drilling Pharmacy offers a variety of vaccines, including COVID-19, tetanus, flu and pneumonia.

"Probably two or three days a week, we're giving different immunizations," Drilling said.

Running an independent, family owned pharmacy in these times is challenging. Pharmacies like Drilling Pharmacy face intense competition from big-box stores, chain pharmacies and mail-order companies.

"When I started off, we had maybe like a half dozen third-party claims. They were all from packing plant employees. Well, then, the City of Sioux City went on and the schools. Now, probably over 90% of our business is third-party," Drilling said. "The third-party benefit managers have taken over so much and are basically reimbursing us at or below cost of a lot of prescriptions. We're being blocked out of different third-party networks, and they're trying to drive traffic to the big-box stores. I never thought it would be 90% of our business. It's either trying to drive people to chain pharmacies in town or mail order."

Drilling Pharmacy tries to set itself apart with customer service. The staff strives to know customers by their first names and does "a little bit extra" for them.

"I would like to say we have legendary customer service, because we can make the difference with our customer service," said Drilling, who noted that the pharmacy delivers roughly 100 prescriptions to customers' homes per day.

He said the pharmacy has found a "niche" with home delivery on the city's north side.

"I can remember at one time, when we delivered to the north side, we would have maybe a half dozen prescriptions. Our driver would be back at like 2 o'clock and be done. Well, now, we're sending more prescriptions to the north side than we are in Morningside."

Know your pharmacist

Drilling said it's important for every patient to know and develop a rapport with their pharmacist, as they would their doctor. He said they shouldn't hesitate to call their pharmacist with questions.

"If you have any questions about anything, you can come in and talk to us. We're here for to help people," he said.