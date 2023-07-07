SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police Lt. Brad Bollinger realized a longtime career goal last month, when he graduated from the FBI National Academy on the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

Bollinger, who has been with the Sioux City Police Department since 1997, brought home three bricks to commemorate his participation in the 286th session of the prestigious law enforcement training program, which he described as "thrilling."

"I was very happy when I was finally selected," said Bollinger, whose name sat on a list for roughly five years, before he learned he would be attending the academy from April 1 through June 8. "I thought the training would be exceptional, along with the networking. And, it was just one of those highlights to top off your law enforcement career."

Only a handful of officers in the department's history have taken part in the 10-week program. In fact, fewer than 1% of all officers are selected for it.

One of Bollinger's coveted bricks, which now sits on a shelf in his office at police headquarters, is appropriately painted yellow for the "Yellow Brick Road," a grueling 6-mile obstacle course featured in the crime drama "The Silence of the Lambs." Bollinger earned a brick for scaling walls, running through creeks and crawling under barbed wire on the wooded, hilly, muddy "Yellow Brick Road," as well as for bicycling a total of 286 miles, his session number, and rowing 34 miles, the distance up the Potomac River from Quantico to Washington, D.C.

Brad Bollinger FBI Academy Sioux City Police Lt. Brad Bollinger holds a brick representing his completion of a 6.1-mile obstacle course at the FBI National Academy. Boll…

The training went beyond physical fitness challenges. Bollinger found himself back in the classroom learning from retired FBI agents who analyzed the behavior of serial killers and negotiated with Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. He likened the experience to being in college.

"Everyone's kind of in the same boat. Everyone's in law enforcement. You have to be in some type of executive management or upper management to attend, usually at the lieutenant rank or above," he said. "And, then, you actually live in dorms while you're there. You have a roommate, which is interesting when people are in their 40s and 50s."

A total of 239 people were in Bollinger's session of the academy. They came from all over the United States and the world, including countries such as Cambodia, Ecuador, Spain, Belgium and Madagascar. An officer from Beirut, Lebanon, spoke at the graduation ceremony about the difficulties of not just policing, but living, after years of civil conflict and a 2020 port explosion that devastated the Middle Eastern country's economy.

"The United States is very different, because we're local departments. Most law enforcement across the world is federal government policing. It's one police agency for the whole country. They just have different areas that they cover," Bollinger explained.

Bollinger took courses about behavioral science, executive writing, constitutional law and policing, navigating internal leadership crises, and managing the law enforcement image.

"We need to get the message out quicker. We need to use Twitter more and social media," Bollinger said of how the department can better communicate with the media in a breaking news situation. "And some of it wasn't just the media, but how you deal with hiring and, mainly, how you use social media for hiring."

Brad Bollinger FBI Academy Sioux City Police Lt. Brad Bollinger talks during an interview at police headquarters about graduating from the FBI's National Academy. Bollin…

Bollinger said the department needs a "presence" on Instagram, a photo and video sharing social networking service that is popular with younger people.

"Most of the younger generation that we're trying to hire now is on Instagram, not on Facebook that we use. We need to have more videos and pictures of our officers who work here," said Bollinger, who previously thought the department's advertising, which featured its logo, cruisers and headquarters, was "really good." "Nowadays, they want to know who they're going to work with and what department they're going to work for."

Before attending the FBI National Academy, Bollinger didn't consider himself a writer. The executive writing class challenged him to write an article, which will be published in an edition of the FBI Bulletin.

"I don't even like writing emails half the time. But I wrote an article on the books for kids program we do for community policing, how we hand out law enforcement children's books for families in need," he said. "A lot of (the trainings), they push you out of your comfort zone."

At the end of the training, Bollinger walked across a stage in an auditorium that seats about 1,000 people. FBI Director Christopher Wray handed him a diploma.

Bollinger said the professional networking opportunities the training gave him were invaluable and will benefit the citizens of Sioux City. When an issue arises, he said he can reach out to law enforcement executives across the country to see how they would handle it. He said learning about all the resources the FBI has and how the agency can assist departments in investigations and on high-risk call outs will also prove useful.

"So the trainings don't end and the networking doesn't end once you graduate. It continues through your career," he said. "There's other executive leadership courses out there for law enforcement, too. But I just think the FBI National Academy's the best, quite frankly."