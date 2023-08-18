SIOUX CITY — More than a dozen vehicles were damaged Thursday night at a car dealership on Sioux City's north side when a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Tom Gill said the driver missed the deer and instead crashed into 13 vehicles that were parked in the lot at Tri-State Auto Sales, 1900 Floyd Blvd.

At 10:48 p.m., Gill said a man was driving a Cadillac Escalade northbound on Floyd Boulevard when a deer ran out in front of him.

"He swerved to avoid the deer and lost control. He ended up hitting 13 vehicles parked in that lot," Gill said.

The driver, who called police, was not injured in the crash, according to Gill.