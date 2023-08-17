SIOUX CITY -- The Floyd Pavilion parking lot and basketball courts along the Missouri Riverfront will be temporarily closed as a crew paints and stripes the courts.
The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday. The project is expected to take about a week.
The basketball courts are among a number of new additions to redeveloped Chris Larsen Park. Other amenities include an interactive fountain, playground, red bench-style swing, plaza, dog park, overlooks, trails and exercise equipment.