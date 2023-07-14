SIOUX CITY — Siouxland District Health Department is hosting a free community-wide health fair on Saturday.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine, in SDHD's parking lot, 1014 Nebraska St.
District health workers give vaccinations in the parking lot of Siouxland District Health Department in Sioux City in this 2020 file photo.
A variety of family-friendly activities will be available. Attendees will be able to learn about several programs and services provided through SDHD. Free snacks will be available and door prizes for swim passes, yard games, movie passes and LaunchPad admission will be drawn.
SDHD serves as the public health agency for Woodbury County, providing over 20 different programs and services to county residents.
For more information, contact Anais Mares at 712-279-6119 or amares@siouxlanddistricthealth.org.