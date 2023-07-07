SIOUX CITY -- Roughly 100 employees will lose their jobs in September when a Sioux City nursing home with a long list of regulatory violations closes its doors, according to an Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice.

The layoff will impact 101 employees at Countryside Health Care Center, 6120 Morningside Ave. The WARN Act notice, described as a closing, was published on Wednesday, with a layoff date of Sept. 5. A message left for Countryside's administrator was not immediately returned Friday.

According to a Journal article published on July 27, 2021, Campbell Street Services took ownership of the facility on July 1 of that year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals lists Mission Management Services, LLC, of Tampa Florida, as the facility's management company.

During inspections in April and May, Countryside was cited for a total of 30 regulatory violations, 24 federal and six state, and fined $74,000, according to information posted on the department's website. The nursing home reported censuses of 53 and 54 residents at the time of the inspections.

The facility failed to intervene on behalf of a resident with leg wounds, which were described as weeping profusely by an occupational therapist, according to a citation dated May 12. The therapist told investigators the resident received "sketchy wound care from the facility staff."

Similar concerns were also expressed about the treatment of a resident who had a small red rash on her arms, abdomen and legs. The resident stated the facility did not do anything for the rash and her clinical record "lacked documentation" that the facility "notified the physician related to her rash," according to the citation.

A May 25 citation indicates the nursing home failed to accurately assess and provide timely intervention. The document references a resident who was unresponsive and "slumped over" in a recliner in a common area on April 24. After staff applied supplemental oxygen, the resident, who remained lethargic, was transferred to a hospital.

The citation said a hospital report showed the resident was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress, sepsis and severe lactic acidosis, or acid in the bloodstream. She died two days later of chronic pulmonary disease.

A CNA, who worked with the resident a couple of times, said she noticed the resident was leaning more in the days leading up her hospitalization. About a week before, she noticed the resident was more lethargic and she told the nurses. She didn't know if a follow-up assessment had been completed

In the summer of 2021, The Journal reported that Countryside was one of 10 Iowa care facilities eligible to be placed on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Special-Focus Facility List. The national list identifies facilities with "repeated cycles of serious deficiencies, which pose risks to residents’ health and safety."

Countryside was cited for 25 federal violations and one state violation following a April 16 state inspection consisting of interviews with the 33 residents and the staff, on-site observations and document reviews. An average nursing home will have six to seven deficiencies per inspection, according to the CMS.

Inspectors found 30 deficiencies at Countryside in 2019, one of which resulted in the death of a resident. The home was ordered to pay $59,346 in fines from two separate inspections.