SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday, Gill Hauling will begin a "clean up week" to replace missed garbage and recycling bins throughout Sioux City.
According to a statement from the city, customers who have not received all of their replacement bins are asked to place any old containers curbside beginning Sunday evening. Containers should be left curbside throughout the week until the bin has been exchanged for a new one.
Garbage and recycling bin replacement began May 1. There are approximately 8,000 customers who still need their containers exchanged. Gill Hauling anticipates the replacement project will be complete in early July.
Questions should be directed to Junior with Gill Hauling at 616-915-2324.