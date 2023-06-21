SIOUX CITY -- The glass recycling container in the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot will be out of commission for the next month as it undergoes repainting.

The container, 4500 Sergeant Road, will be removed on Friday and unavailable for roughly four to five weeks.

Residents can continue to drop off glass for recycling at other locations, including:

• Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive and 4016 Indian Hills Drive

• Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive and 2827 Hamilton Blvd.

• Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive

• Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St.

The last glass recycling container scheduled for maintenance is located at Fareway on War Eagle Drive.

To date, the glass recycling program has resulted in approximately 1,000 tons of glass made available for recycling from our community.