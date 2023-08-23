SIOUX CITY -- The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will host two monarch tagging events in the coming weeks.

The public is invited to learn more about the Monarch butterfly's annual migration to Mexico and help tag butterflies at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 11.

"We're looking for places where migratory monarchs hang out in the evening," Education Director Theresa Kruid said. "Migrating monarch butterflies roost in trees and bushes, sometimes by the thousands, from late August through September."

The programs are free and open to the public. To pre-register, call the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for being outdoors, as they will be walking through tall grasses and the terrain is uneven and hilly.