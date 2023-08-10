SIOUX CITY -- Construction on a new mountain bike trail system and pump track is slated to begin at Cone Park later this month.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the park, 3800 Line Drive, at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

The new trails project will be located adjacent to the Cone Park Lodge and provide trailhead access to approximately 10.5 miles of new, sustainably constructed single-track shared use and bike-only trails, including an intermediate skills trail with prefabricated and natural skill features.

"We're excited to expand our trail system and provide new and unique outdoor recreation opportunities in Sioux City," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said in a statement. "With the closest similar mountain bike park located in Bentonville, Arkansas, the location will be a great tourism draw to the area. The project is part of a long-term effort to establish a comprehensive, multi-faceted regional trail system and is one of five projects funded through Destination Iowa as part of the Siouxland Regional Trail System."

During construction, the Sertoma Park disc golf course will be closed to the public. Five additional disc golf locations are available in the area at Leif Erikson and Grandview parks, Western Iowa Tech Community College and Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, as well as Crystal Cove Park in South Sioux City.

For more information or project details, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 or visit coneparksiouxcity.com/coming-soon.