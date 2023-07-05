ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Two men nearly drowned on West Lake Okoboji Tuesday, according to a statement from Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire.

The statement said multiple agencies were dispatched to the area of Millers Bay at 4:11 p.m. for a man who was drowning. Randy Vilayphone, the 21-year-old victim from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, could be seen under the water. Multiple attempts by bystanders to rescue him were made but were unsuccessful.

Divers from the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, immediately deployed two divers and recovered Vilayphone. EMS providers on the fire boat began resuscitation efforts, while transporting him to the shore to meet Milford Rescue and Lakes Regional Healthcare personnel.

Vilayphone was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare and, then, later on, to a Sioux Falls hospital. The statement said his condition is currently unknown.

How Vilayphone, who was on a vessel, ended up in the water remains under investigation by the Iowa DNR and Dickinson County Sheriff's office, according to the statement. Lake temperatures at the time of the incident were 74 degrees Fahrenheit. The approximate depth of the water was 17 feet deep, where Vilayphone was recovered.

A few hours later, at 7:31 p.m., multiple agencies were dispatched to the Arnolds Park City Beach near preservation plaza for a man facedown in the water drowning.

The victim, 22-year-old Atem Kiir, of Sioux Falls, had been rescued by bystanders and brought to the beach, where they began CPR, according to the statement.

Arnolds Park Police officers continued resuscitation efforts, including application of an AED, when they arrived on the scene. Arnolds Park/Okoboji EMS providers took over resuscitative efforts until Kiir could be transferred to the care of Lakes Regional Healthcare paramedics.

The Kiir was later transferred from Lakes Regional Healthcare to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls by ambulance, where his condition is currently unknown, according to the statement.

The statement said the Kiir was attempting to swim out to a buoy off of City Beach, when he began to struggle in the water. A bystander swimming near Kiir recognized he was in trouble and started to swim with him back toward shore, but also became fatigued during the rescue attempt. That's when another bystander entered the water from the beach and was able to bring the Kiir back to the beach and begin resuscitation efforts.